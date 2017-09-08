Beaumont ISD announces school year start date

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

BEAUMONT – The Beaumont Independent School District announced classes will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The school district said all employees will report for work on Tuesday. All campus leadership teams, central office staff, custodians, and maintenance departments should report to work for regularly scheduled hours on Monday.

BISD said this will allow “adequate time to clean and remediate all school campuses, complete the extensive cleaning at Central and Ozen high schools and ensure cafeterias are prepared with provisions to serve student meals.”

The district said transportation rules will run as scheduled, but “delays might occur.”

Students will also receive free lunch until Sept. 30.

