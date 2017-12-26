Beaumont Family involved in fatal car wreck in Vancouver, British Columbia.

VANCOUVER B.C. -

Uliana Trylowsky, former Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County and a former Southeast Texas Press Club Newsmaker of the Year, was injured along with her two children, Dennis Doiron and Natalia Doiron, in a car accident that claimed the life of her mother, Sophia Trylowsky. Her father, Bohdan Trylowsky, was also injured in the collision.

The accident happened in Vancouver's noon-hour traffic on Christmas Eve.

Two other people in a second vehicle were sent to hospital for minor injuries and then released.

Trylowsky's daughter, Natalia Doiron, a junior at West Brook High School, underwent two hours of emergency surgery to control internal abdominal bleeding and is now listed in good condition though she will remain hospitalized for at least two days for observation. Trylowsky's father, Bohdan Trylowsky, the driver of one of the automobiles, was also operated on for internal bleeding, but his injuries were not considered as serious as his granddaughter's.



Uliana's son, Dennis Doiron, a Lamar University student and member of several musical groups on campus, received minor injuries and was released from the hospital after examination on December 24. His mother, Uliana Trylowsky, also was released after hospital examination on the same day.

