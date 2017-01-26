Attempted Robbery at a Beaumont Liquor Store

During an attempted robbery at the liquor store on the Three Thousand block of Gulf Street in Beaumont. Beaumont police received the call at 6:12p.m. According to the store owner, the male suspect seemed to be intoxicated when he entered the store. During the robbery, the suspect was shot by the owner. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There's still no word on his condition.

(© 2017 KBMT)