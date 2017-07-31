Arlington Police Task Force Against Road Rage
The Arlington police department is getting ready to roll out a new hotline where drivers can report incidents of road rage. Officer Chris Cook says the phone line should be up in the next two weeks and will be open to the public. If drivers are the victim
KHOU 8:02 AM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nederland nurse practitioner says allegations of 'inappropriate use of hormones' are unfounded
-
Daughters mourn father who died in Newton county waterpark accident
-
Woman drowns in pool on South Oaks Drive in Beaumont
-
How to enjoy Spectrum service and avoid the extra fees
-
Orange man dies in accident at Backwoods Beach in Newton County
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Beaumont man makes 32-inch sword to legally open carry after Texas legislator sign law
-
Suspects arrested in auto burglary caught on camera
-
Port Arthur man admits to killing his brother
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
Women's group cutting back to school costs for…Jul 30, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Jeff Bagwell gives heartfelt speech at Hall of Fame ceremonyJul 30, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
Friend remembers Beaumont woman who died in crash on…Jul 29, 2017, 10:59 p.m.