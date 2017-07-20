Arkansas woman sentenced to 20 years for sexual exploitation of 15-month-old

Generic photo of handcuffs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Thursday, a Searcy woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing "live pornographic videos" of a 15-month-old baby.

In January, 31-year-old Lacy Brooks was charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. On the day of her trial, she pleaded guilty to both charges and then on July 20, Brooks was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was also sentenced with 10 years of supervised release.

The investigation began in Tyler, Texas where FBI agents arrested Brian Casper who admitted to asking mothers on dating sites to produce child porn for him.

Authorities searched his phone and found a "series of screenshots" of a Skype conversation with a female using the name Lacy. Those images showed a naked baby on an open diaper. Some images included a sex toy on top of the baby's genitals.

Brooks engaged in sexually explicit messages with Casper in which he said he hoped "that your coochie and her's are mine." Brooks responded by saying "Yes baby we are yours" along with a photo of the baby lying naked on the open diaper.

Casper also pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to 336 months of imprisonment.

© 2017 KTHV-TV