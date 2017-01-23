Ark. couple found unresponsive in car with heroin, child in back seat

Mark Hudson and Heather Hudson, PCSO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Two people were arrested on Saturday after Pulaski County deputies found them passed out in a car with suspected heroin and a child in the back seat.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Dollar General at 14600 Arch Street in response to a report of two people passed out in a running car with a toddler in the back seat crying. They were later identified as 28-year-old Mark Hudson and 27-year-old Heather Hudson.

Police reports state that Mark Hudson had a belt tied around his arm with a fresh entry mark, and Heather Hudson had a belt around her wrist. Deputies found a used syringe, a metal spoon containing suspected heroin and a small piece of wet cotton in the center console. A three-year-old girl was found crying in the back seat.

Deputies found .69 grams of suspected heroin in the car and .08 grams of suspected heroin in a spoon along with a brown bag containing a piece of marble, a razor blade and a package of cotton.

A DHS worker arrived on the scene and took custody of the child.

Mark and Heather were transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. They are being held without bond.

(© 2017 KTHV)