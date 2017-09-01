Are hotels forcing guests to leave?

We've heard of several hotel guests being asked to leave after having to evacuate flood zones. Hundreds of evacuees are now being asked to leave some hotels in Beaumont.

According to the General Manager of the Comfort Suites off Walden, she wants guests to leave because of the water issue. However, the hotel is not allowed to force guests out.

"We have been told yesterday that we need to be out because the water system has not been fixed,” said Charles Johnson, a San Antonio resident.

Some hotels have claimed that the city is forcing guests out of hotels with no water. However, I was able to verify that claim is false and that according to the Beaumont Police Department, the city is not forcing hotel guests out.

The Comfort Suites says that they want to invite people back in when the water system gets back to working.

