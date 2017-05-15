Alex Bregman's grand slam against Yankees was in honor of Derek Jeter

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a grand slam in the frst inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010805 ORIG FILE ID: 683107550 (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman grew up as a huge fan of Derek Jeter. He wears the No. 2 because of Jeter and happened to witness Jeter’s jersey retirement on Sunday as the Yankees’ opponent.

Bregman still managed to celebrate the occasion. It was the perfect setup.

Batting in the first inning, Bregman unloaded on a first-pitch splitter with the bases loaded for a grand slam. It was Bregman’s first home run of the season, and it came with his longtime idol in attendance.

While Yankees fans enthusiastically booed Bregman around the bases, the Astros third baseman could not have been happier.

When he returned to the dugout, he showed off his No. 2 jersey number to teammates. See! He did it for Jeter.

The grand slam put the Astros up 6-0 in the first inning — probably not the honor Jeter would have preferred.

But it was the best Bregman could do.

