Alamo Drafthouse chimes in on bad movie date lawsuit, offers man alternative

Alamo Drafthouse offers man suing ex-date movie tickets to drop lawsuit.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas' own Alamo Drafthouse is offering some assistance to the man in the middle of a $17 lawsuit with a woman he accuses of improper date etiquette and ditching him at the theater.

Brandon Vezmar filed a lawsuit against a woman he met on Bumble - a dating app - after he said she wouldn't stop texting during their movie theater date to see "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2."

After Vezmar asked the woman to text her friend in the lobby, the woman obliged, but she also cut the date short by not returning.

The story has since gone viral.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" Director and writer James Gunn heard about the lawsuit and insisted the woman deserves jail time for her crime.

Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017

And like Gunn, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League caught wind of the story. The incident, centered around movies and unrequited affection, has really torn League up inside.

Now, he wants to help Vezmar move on in the best way any movie lover would.

"I am conflicted. On one hand, I am concerned about courts being clogged with superfluous lawsuits, but as Vezmar states, 'This is a threat to civilized society.'" League wrote in a Facebook statement, referencing a quote Vezmar gave to the Austin American-Statesman. "In order to save the time of the courts, the Alamo is willing [to] help put this to bed and hereby offers Vezmar a gift certificate in the amount of $17.31 for his next cinema outing."

Vezmar said he is considering the offer.

