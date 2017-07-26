After two days testimony jury to decide sentence of man who killed Orange County couple in DWI crash
On Thursday morning a jury will hear closing arguments and decide punishment for Travis Collins, 30, who pleaded guilty in the deaths of Riley Portie, 54, and his wife, Emily, 50.
KBMT 8:54 PM. CDT July 26, 2017
