12News' 2017 Job Fair brings job seekers, employers together

KBMT 2:26 PM. CST January 23, 2017

BEAUMONT - Southeast Texans seeking employment or a career change should attend the 2017 12News Job Fair.

The job fair will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at The Elegante Hotel in Beaumont from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More than 1800 job seekers attended each of the two 12News job fairs in 2016.

Employers at the job fair include...

