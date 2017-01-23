12News' 2017 Job Fair brings job seekers, employers together

BEAUMONT - Southeast Texans seeking employment or a career change should attend the 2017 12News Job Fair.
The job fair will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at The Elegante Hotel in Beaumont from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
More than 1800 job seekers attended each of the two 12News job fairs in 2016.
Employers at the job fair include...
- Philpott Motors
- Goodwill Industries of Southeast Texas & Southwest Louisiana
- Granger Chevrolet
- Harbor Healthcare System
- HT Staffing
- Lamar Institute of Technology
- Loves Travel Stops
- McDonald's
- Mustang Cat
- TGS
- Veronica Clous
