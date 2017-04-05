Three awesome travel accessory deals under $12

CLEVELAND, OH - Today three bargains that are small in terms of size bring huge travel savings. In my continued quest to find great gadgets that save you time and money, let's begin with a way to dodge all those rip-off baggage overage fees.



Accessory Deal #1: Know exactly how much your baggage weighs BEFORE you get to the airport. More precise than holding your luggage and standing on a scale, these brand new hand-held luggage scales from iMagitek give you an accurate weight in seconds. Just clasp the scale around your luggage strap and you're good to go.

59% Off New Digital Luggage Scales (121 LB Capacity)

Was: $28.99

Now: $11.99



Accessory Deal #2: Two TSA Approved Luggage Locks at under $10 is a really solid deal. These locks I tested are also ideal for lockers, briefcases, backpacks, a storage shed and many other uses.



70% Off TWO TSA Approved 4 Digit Combination Locks

Was: $32.99

Now: $9.99



Accessory Deal #3: The best reviewed smartphone mounts! Ideal for commuters, road warriors and even parents hoping to push that hands-free message to new drivers. The incredibly well rated Vantrue car mount systems work with virtually any size Apple, Android or Windows phone to provide a stable cradle for streaming and phone calls. Lowest recorded prices. These could also work at a desk.



$9.99 - Top Rated Suction Cup Car Mount For Phones & GPS Units



or:



$8.50 - Top Rated CD Slot Car Mount For Phones & GPS Units



All deals above ship free with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Use this free trial to dodge any shipping fees.



Looking for more huge deals? Subscribe to The Deal Guy for instant deal alerts. No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA