The 7 best deals for back to school 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - The back-to-school rush is even more important than the holiday shopping quarter for some retailers. They treat it like Black Friday because they will do anything to earn your business.
Among the thousands of bargains online right now, my job as a deal hunter is to make sure the very best are on your radar. Below you'll find the Top 6 deals by viewer request.
If there's something you don't see on the list, drop me a line and I'll be happy to start searching for deals for you. Look for these deals starting Sunday:
$30 Off Back To School's Best Bluetooth Headphone Sale + Free Shipping
Was: $69.99
Now: $39.99
***Hands down the best pair we tested!
63% Off Top Rated Back To School Backpacks + Free Shipping
Was: $120.00
Now: $45.00
Up to 50% Off School Supplies & Scientific Calculators
**Lowest prices available online right now
Back To School Tablet Sale + Free Bluetooth Headphones (Microsoft Surface Deals)
Was: $529.99
Now: $359.99
**This version has more RAM than lower prices available elsewhere
$40 Off Bluetooth Music Streaming & Speaker Phone With Alarm Clock
Was: $79.99
Now: $39.99
50% Off Unlocked Smartphones For Back To School For All Carriers
Was: $99 - $400
Now: $49 - $200
**Lower prices are for Prime Members otherwise phones cost $29 - $59 more.
Up To 65% Off Back To School Shoe Sale + Free Shipping + Free Returns
**Top sale with 365 return policy until you find that perfect pair
**Use tabs on left side of screen to select gender and size
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.
