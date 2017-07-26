How to lower your energy bill up to 30%

CLEVELAND, OH - It's an astounding savings statistic. Depending on the size of your home and number of CFL bulbs in use, you could easily save up to 30% on energy savings with a simple switch.



In my continued quest to save you time and money, the best bulbs we've tested can also be controlled with an Android or Apple device.



Used 12 hours day, each smart bulb will last more than 11 years!



Click the play button to watch this product in action.



Energy savings aside, many so-called smart bulbs on the market are difficult to set up and cumbersome. These bulbs are usually expensive and require a hub while some "smart home" units require an app controlled outlet. The Star Tech bulbs work on their own. They are also dimmable with many different color options and the following features:



- Control your bulbs from your Apple or Android smartphone up to 100 feet away

- Great for lights in hard-to-reach places

- Each bulb has a 2700K color temperature

- 11 different color options

- Free app works with Apple / Android devices and controls up to 10 different bulbs!

- Ideal for seniors and those with limited mobility

- Great to quickly set the mood and for dinner parties

- Turn all your lights on before you reach your front door

- Bluetooth controlled; no hub, no WIFI and no router required

- Energy safe LED bulbs at lowest recorded price today



$30 Off TWO Colorific LED Smart Bulbs + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

