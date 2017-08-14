Remote controlled LED garden lights

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
Austyn Halter passes away at 4-years-old from leukimia
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
DPS issues new course
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Were Beaumont Police involved in an…Aug 14, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Lumberton player stable after Friday-night injuryAug 14, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Trash can fire spreads to south Beaumont homeAug 14, 2017, 7:30 a.m.