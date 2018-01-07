LAS VEGAS, NV - Our tech demands have evolved and the days of relying upon your smartphone charger for power are over. Straight from CES, the world's largest Consumer Electronics Show, one gadget can finally replace every charger in your home.



In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, I'm in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show testing tech to improve your life, and exploring the frugal side of things.



The ChargeHub selected as "Best of CES for iPhone and portable tech" can quickly charge up to five different devices simultaneously. Android, Apple, Windows, cameras, drones and virtually anything else with a USB port is ChargeHub-ready.



To make matters even better, the ChargeHub comes with all of its own power cables to accommodate whatever product it is you need to plug in - and it will not overcharge! You're cutting down on time, clutter, energy and the possibility of over-charging your tech.



Click the play button to see the ChargeHub in action. Features include:



- SmartSpeed technology provides optimal charging based on demands of each device

- Ideal for travel, the home and office

- Works with all iPhones, Androids, Windows, Blackberry and virtually any other smartphone

- Can power and charge anything from an iPad Pro to Fire Tablet and Microsoft Surface

- Space-saving technology allows you to eliminate clutter and wires

- Recipient of best of CES Award by iPhone Life Magazine in 2016

- Allows you to take one outlet and turn it into a fast-charging five-port hub

- All safety certifications Individual Port Protection, UL/cUL Listed, CE Certified

- 1-year warranty and lowest recorded price today



$40 Off ChargeHub X5 Super Charge + Free Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA