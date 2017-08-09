Can an $80 tablet beat the iPad?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
Austyn Halter passes away at 4-years-old from leukimia
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
HPD: Wife charged after shooting, killing husband
More Stories
-
Fed appeals court grants review for man sentenced to…Aug. 9, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
-
Jury sentences Kountze man to 20 years in 2016…Aug. 9, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Jefferson County courthouse security officer kills…Aug. 9, 2017, 1:19 p.m.