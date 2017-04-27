The best deal ever on a Microsoft Surface!

CLEVELAND, OH - For all the parents and grads torn between a tablet and a laptop, today one device makes that decision easier for you and your wallet.



After collecting countless requests for a deal on the Microsoft Surface this past holiday season, I knew I had my work cut out for me. Your patience pays off with this tech deal that can help guarantee a grad's success in college and beyond.



If you want the first device to perfectly straddle the line between tablet and laptop, the Surface is my top pick.



I should probably preface this deal by mentioning Microsoft has not paid me nor this TV station to say say anything nice.



Without focusing too heavily on the tech specs, while the iPad was the first tablet capable of catering to the masses, the Microsoft Surface was the first tablet capable of actually replacing a laptop. While the iPad Pro came late to the game to go head to head against the Surface, the deal I found is one third of the price!



Microsoft Surface Features Include:



- 10 of battery life

- Rear and front facing HD Cameras

- 10.8" HD display

- Quad core Intel processor

- Microphone and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

- 64 GB or 128 GB of solid state storage

- Way more ports than an iPad

- Built-in stand

- Full 1 year warranty and charge accessories included



$141 Off Microsoft Surface (New) + 1 Year Warranty + Free Delivery

Was: $500.00

Beginning Monday: $359.99

**Upgraded models also available at a discount



We vet all merchants and retailers to make sure all offers and deals are legit!



No stores or companies pay this TV station to feature products. Despite a lot of stock, today's deal will sell out. Want advance access to other huge tech deals before anyone else? CLICK HERE.

