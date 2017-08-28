Back to school's best streaming deal

CLEVELAND, OH - How many times have you slept through your smartphone alarm? I'm guilty of that same technological alarm immunity and just in time for back to school, there's a better solution.



If you love music, streaming, saving money and actually getting to school or work on time, I have you covered. Today's steaming system debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and this is actually one of the products I tested on stage!



Finally at its lowest recorded price and a very generous three-year warranty, the Bluetooth Digital Wooden Alarm Clock Speaker by GOgroove streams your favorite tunes and wakes you up more efficiently. You can wake up with your choice of alarm or your favorite music.



Click the play button to watch my audio test! Features and benefits include:



- Integrated microphone allows you to answer calls without touching your phone

- Streams and pairs wirelessly with Apple, Android and countless other Bluetooth devices

- Tap to pair your device (NFC)

- Can connect to older non Bluetooth audio sources via included AUX cable

- Beautiful and sleek wood design

- Great for a dorm, apartment, home, kitchen, office or any night stand

- Built in LED alarm clock with brightness controls

- Allows you to set single or recurring alarms

- Fantastic audio quality with great bass and clarity

- Lowest recorded price today



50% Off GOgroove Bluetooth Digital Streaming Wood Alarm Clock + Free Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

***Includes 3 year warranty!



