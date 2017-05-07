Gander Mountain liquidating all stores, closing some

KUSA - Gander Mountain, an outdoor specialty retailer, is closing all of its 126 locations across the country according to its web site, however the CEO of the company who bought the chain says some will stay open.

Liquidation sales are underway at all the locations, including the 57,600 square foot location near Parker Road and E-470 which just hosted a grand opening celebration in September.

In March 2017, Gander Mountain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and began working to restructure the company. This month, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.

As part of the transition, they decided to liquidate the Gander Mountain stores and start fresh.

Marcus Lemonis is the CEO of Camping World. He took to Twitter to say that they planned to keep about 70 stores open, but hasn't released a complete of those that will stay open.

Please RT and pass this along. @gandermountain update https://t.co/XSKOClah7I — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 7, 2017

Lemonis says they've purchased the brand name, business and web site, but did not purchase the rights to the current store inventory, which is being sold by liquidators. He says some stores will be stocked with new merchandise and continue to operate under the Gander Mountain brand.

It's not clear when the affected stores will close for good, but according to its web site gift cards will be accepted through May 18. All sales final and no refunds, exchanges or adjustments will be made for prior purchases.

