Volunteers renovate homes in support youth aged out of foster care system
Volunteers are hard at work preparing the newest house for teens who age out of the foster care system. Now, six more of San Antonio's youth will have a safe place to live while working toward their future.
KENS 11:48 PM. CDT April 09, 2017
