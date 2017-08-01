Ky. doctor delivers baby 12 hours before giving birth to her own

Dr. Amanda Hess

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – An OBGYN had an amazing delivery last week, all while waiting to have her own child.

Dr. Amanda Hess, who was 9 months pregnant, arrived at the Kentucky Regional Center to induce labor and she never expected she’d have to scrub up.

However, while the doctor was waiting for an IV, she heard screaming down the hall.

Leah Johnson, one of her former patients, was in labor and her contractions were speeding up. The on-call doctor had yet to arrive.

“Leah was a patient of mine and I had seen her a few times throughout the pregnancy and so when I came down the hall on my way to her room, I made sure I put another gown to cover my backside, it looked pretty normal. I don't think you could tell except for the back that I was wearing a hospital gown,” she said.

Dr. Hess delivered Johnson's baby daughter and then twelve hours later, gave birth to a baby girl of her own.

Both babies are doing well and Leah says she is thankful Dr. Hess was there.

