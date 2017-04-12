Today is National Grilled Cheese Day - enough said

grilled cheese (Photo: Ju-Lee)

The marriage of bread and cheese has been the best and longest relationship to last in history (probably) and let's be honest, who doesn't love combining melted cheese with toasted bread? (If you don't like it, then please keep it to yourself).

But seriously, grilled cheese sandwiches have been a part of the hallowed American tradition since the 1920s, roughly. It has since evolved from just a plain grilled cheese to grilled cheese and tomato soup, combining fancy new cheeses with fancy breads like foccia and goat cheese with arugula. (Yes, I am also getting very hungry and it's still too early for me to eat anything for fear of being judged).

Cheese and bread have been enjoyed, not just in the U.S. but all over the world because it is an amazing idea.

From the croque monsieur in France to Ireland's beer and cheese soda bread; cheese and bread are a match made in heaven.

So go out and enjoy yourself a grilled cheese or any combo of bread and cheese you can concoct in your kitchen of dreams. Because food is art and the grilled cheese is a literal masterpiece.

Or just go buy one.

Here is a list of places you can go get yourself some gooey, beautifully toasted grilled cheese: EAT GRILL CHEESE

PHOTOS | Cheeses and breads and grilled cheese

© 2017 WXIA-TV