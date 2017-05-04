Enjoy great times at the St. Michael's Mediterranean Festival

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
15-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Balch Springs
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Family and friends remember 19-year-old woman killed in Friday accident
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
Rodney Cavness named lone finalist for Texas City ISD's superintendent
-
Crook Cam: BPD are looking for man who stole groceries at Kroger
More Stories
-
Joseph Colone found guilty in 2010 deaths of…May. 4, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
-
Parents outraged after they say 5-year-old was…May. 3, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
5 of the best Amazon deals ever (mom approved!)May. 4, 2017, 8:52 a.m.