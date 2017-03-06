Breaking Bad restaurant rumored to pop up in Austin

Los Pollos Hermanos may be opening in Austin. (Photo: Breaking Bad/Facebook)

CULTUREMAP - Something delicious is always cooking in downtown Austin. The latest? Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional fried chicken joint that serves as a drug front in popular AMC shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, may be coming to town during SXSW.

Austin Towers real estate blog uncovered a nugget of information that started the rumors. Permits filed with the City of Austin request the usage of 122 W. Fifth St. for a "temporary 1,400-square-foot space with an A-2 occupancy classification — indicating a restaurant — that also includes a stage space for more than 500 people," reports Austin Towers.

CultureMap confirms that a permit has been filed. The description for the project reads: "Recreating a temp version of the fictional restaurant from AMC's show Better Call Saul."

AMC has not confirmed the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up, however, a SXSW appearance by one of the series' major stars is on the books. A conversation with Bob Odenkirk, who portrays Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill) in both shows, is scheduled for March 12. The discussion will be led by actor and comedian Fred Armisen.

