Ford's 'Max Motor Dreams' crib mimics car experience

Ford Motor Company is testing a product that would be better suited for a nursery than a garage.
Their Spanish Division has unveiled a prototype "Max Motor Dreams" crib that mimics the car experience for babies.
The crib duplicates the movements a child would experience inside a car and even plays soft, soothing engine noises. It also has LED displays that simulate street lights.
Designed as part of an ad campaign to promote a line of Ford sells in Europe, the automaker is giving the crib away in a raffle, they could end up mass producing it if it proves popular.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs