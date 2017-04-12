'How can my soon-to-be ex-husband already be married if we haven't signed our divorce papers yet?' Judge Courtney Arkeen has the answer

From a question about how quick you can marry following a divorce to a housemate bringing a violent person into the home and a probate question... Judge Courtney Arkeen answers your legal questions.

KBMT 5:42 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

More Stories