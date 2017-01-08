2017 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Line-up announced

HOUSTON - It's official! The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo entertainment line-up has officially been announced, and here is who will be coming for the big event:

March 7: Aaron Watson

March 8: Old Dominion

March 9: Chris Stapleton

March 10: Alicia Keys

March 11: Alan Jackson

March 12: The Chainsmokers

March 13: Sam Hunt

March 14: Meghan Trainor

March 15: Thomas Rhett

March 16: Luke Bryan

March 17: Fifth Harmony

March 18: Willie Nelson

March 19: Banda El Recodo & Siggno

March 20: Florida Georgia Line

March 21: ZZ Top

March 22: Chris Young

March 23: Blink 182

March 24: Dierks Bentley

March 25: Brad Paisley

March 26: Zac Brown Band

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m., according to the website. There is an online waiting room which will open at 9:30 a.m..

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will be held at Reliant Park from March 7-26, 2017.

(© 2017 KBMT)