2017 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Line-up announced

HOUSTON - It's official! The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo entertainment line-up has officially been announced, and here is who will be coming for the big event:
March 7: Aaron Watson
March 8: Old Dominion
March 9: Chris Stapleton
March 10: Alicia Keys
March 11: Alan Jackson
March 12: The Chainsmokers
March 13: Sam Hunt
March 14: Meghan Trainor
March 15: Thomas Rhett
March 16: Luke Bryan
March 17: Fifth Harmony
March 18: Willie Nelson
March 19: Banda El Recodo & Siggno
March 20: Florida Georgia Line
March 21: ZZ Top
March 22: Chris Young
March 23: Blink 182
March 24: Dierks Bentley
March 25: Brad Paisley
March 26: Zac Brown Band
Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m., according to the website. There is an online waiting room which will open at 9:30 a.m..
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will be held at Reliant Park from March 7-26, 2017.
