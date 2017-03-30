Close WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome Drivers in northeast Houston were doing double takes Wednesday when they spotted some poor guy duct-taped to a yield sign. Somebody called the cops and they pulled up just in time to see a guy with a knife approach the man. KHOU 2:03 PM. CDT March 30, 2017 More Stories DPS releases names of 15 bus crash victims Mar 30, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Beaumont homes ordered to cleanup by city leaders Mar 29, 2017, 11:31 p.m. Cops called after guy left duct-taped to a sign Mar 30, 2017, 2:03 p.m.