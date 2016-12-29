Reagan Lee

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A local teenager’s gift to her boyfriend is going viral.

Reagan Lee, 16, of Marietta, Ga., customized every page of a Bible as a gift for her boyfriend, 18-year-old Garrett Chisum.

Lee told BuzzFeed News she got the inspiration to customize the Bible after Chisum gave her his Bible with one of the couple’s favorite verses highlighted.

“I figured a Bible would be a cute, really pure gift,” she said. “And knowing my boyfriend, I knew he would love it even more if I customized it,” she said to BuzzFeed.

Photos | Teen decorates Bible for boyfriend's gift

When she was done, Lee tweeted pictures of a few pages that showed highlighting, pulled quotes and illustrations.

my bf said he wanted a bible for Christmas so i spent 3 months decorating every. single. page. happy with how it turned out though :) pic.twitter.com/2vLQuBwYR5 — ray (@reaganlee17) December 25, 2016

Reaction to her gift on social media was mixed but mostly positive. She told 11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross that she received threats online for writing in a Bible.

The couple has been dating for 11 months and Lee said it took her three months to finish the labor of love.