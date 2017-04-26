Spurs' Popovich reportedly tips Memphis waiter $5K

Screenshot of a tweet claiming Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich left a $5,000 tip at a Memphis restaurant on April 21, 2017. (Photo: Twitter screenshot: @Rubethedude)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The San Antonio Spurs didn’t perform well during road games against the Memphis Grizzlies, but head coach Gregg Popovich’s actions off the court could make up for it.

A picture originally posted to reddit – which has since been deleted to protect credit card information – shows a $5,000 tip on an $815.73 check at McEwen’s on Monroe and signature by Popovich. Screenshots that protect the sensitive information has been posted on various platforms.

McEwen’s owner Bert Smithe told the San Antonio Express-News that “Coach Popovich has been in our restaurant in the past multiple times,” but did not confirm if he dined there recently. The restaurant is located a few blocks from the FedEx Forum, where the Spurs and Grizzlies played April 20 and 22. The date on the receipt shows the transaction was on April 21.

KVUE's partners at For The Win! reported that a fan posted a picture claiming a $1,000 tip from the Spurs coach on a $2,000 check.

The Spurs defeated the Grizzlies in San Antonio on Tuesday 116-103 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

