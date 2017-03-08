SC Viral Giraffe Mom Goes Live Again--During Labor

Erin Dietrich sits in a hospital bed on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Eric Dietrich/Facebook)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's human "giraffe mom" is having her baby, even if April isn't quite ready to give birth.

Erin Dietrich, a Myrtle Beach mother of three, became a viral sensation this week when she did a Facebook Live of her wearing a giraffe head in her bedroom at home.

So on Wednesday, she went live again--but this time from a hospital room. The three-and-a-half minute long video showed her sitting in bed, wearing the same giraffe head from earlier. She could be seen blowing kisses to the camera, shrugging her shoulders, and swaying from side to side.

In an interview this week, Dietrich said she had trouble sleeping while pregnant with her latest baby. So when she couldn't nod off, she began watching the "April the Giraffe" livestream from New York that's captivated many across the country and the world.

"So when I’m up at night I’m just like, 'hmm, let me just check April and see if she’s had her baby yet," she said.

Her husband doesn't quite understand her obsession, but he agreed to order her a giraffe mask for fun. She then put it on her head, fired up a webcam, and went live on Facebook. At last check, the post had been shared 448,000 times, had 98,000 comments, and 287,000 likes or other emojis.

When the baby's born, he'll be named Porter, according to Dietrich.

