Pearland boys' lemonade stand raises over $800 for Harvey victims

Brothers Luke (left), Jacob (center) and Zachary (right) raised over $800 for victims of Hurricane Harvey after setting up a lemonade stand in their Pearland neighborhood. (Photo: Erika Miller)

PEARLAND, Texas – A lemonade stand run by three young boys has helped raise over $800 for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Eleven-year-old Jacob Miller gathered his brothers, Zachary and Luke, and set up shop in their Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood. They served cups of lemonade and bags of two cookies for $1 each to people passing by. Some welcomed the refreshments, others stopped to show their support by offering a donation.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Erika Miller, the boys’ mother. “We were so amazed at the great turnout.”

Jacob had asked to host a lemonade stand all summer, Erika said, but the time was never quite right. That changed Friday afternoon. Southeast Texas had just been hit by one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, and floodwaters forced millions from their home.

A group of people wait in line to buy lemonade and cookies. (Photo: Erika Miller)

After four hours under the summer sun, the brothers had gone through six gallons of lemonade, 120 cups and 65 bags of cookies, Erika said. They raised $750, with more money still coming in from family and friends.

“It was hot out there,” Erika said, “and they really hung in there.”

They’ll donate the money to J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund. Watt, the boys’ favorite football player, started the fund in hopes of raising $250,000 for Harvey victims. That number has since soared to $16 million and counting.

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced on Twitter he’s donating $100,000, Miley Cyrus said she’s donating $500,000 and Wal-Mart said it will make a $1 million donation.

Erika said all three of her boys have caring, generous spirits, and they’re not shy about wanting to help those in need. Even Luke, the youngest at 6 years old, has been sowing and selling homemade blankets for $10. He’ll donate the money to the children at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“When our church does fundraisers, they bring things and donate,” she said. “It was fun to seem them take the reins on this one.”

