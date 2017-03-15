McDonald's worker dives through window to help save cop, kids

Pedro Viloria jumped through a drive-thru window Tuesday to help save an off-duty cop who was having trouble breathing. (CBS Miami)

MIAMI - A McDonald’s employee jumped through a drive-thru window Tuesday to help save an off-duty cop who passed out.

Pedro Viloria was serving breakfast to the officer and her two children when he realized something was wrong.

“Her kids were screaming, ‘Mother, mother, stop it, mother what are you doing?’” Viloria told CBS Miami. “I thought, ‘If those kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic.”

On a surveillance camera, you can see the SUV start to move and narrowly miss another car. Apparently, the woman’s foot was off the brake.

Viloria knew he had to make a move so he hopped out the service window just as the SUV came to a stop against the driveway curb.

Viloria said he told the kids to call 911 right away.

A firefighter and his partner, who had just walked into the McDonald’s, rushed to help. So did an off-duty paramedic.

Within what seemed like seconds, fire rescue was on the scene.

“I was with the kids telling them it was going to be all right,” Viloria said.

The unidentified officer was rushed to the hospital where she was last reported in critical condition. No details about the cause of her medical emergency have been released.

McDonald’s released a statement applauding Viloria’s actions.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman. And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick thinking and action were everything in that moment.”

