Mommy Makeover: Mother undergoes surgery to get her figure back

“I’m doing a mommy makeover," said 25-year-old Jeanelle Garza just moments before going into surgery.

Garza is a size 5, but doesn’t feel comfortable in her body after having her daughter, Zayla, 7 years ago.

"I've been self conscious since I had my daughter,” she said.

But even after dropping 25 pounds through diet and exercise, she still didn’t like how her figure looked.

“My stomach has never really looked the same," she noted. "I don’t have a belly button, really. I have skin just hanging over. When I lost weight, I lost my boobs. Now they are down."

So she turned to Dr. Thomas Jeneby for help.

"This lovely young lady has been through a lot," said Dr. Jeneby, who estimates that he performs 200 to 250 "mommy makeovers" a year.

Last week he gave Garza the works.

"She stretched out her skin and her breasts. When you do that, everything falls, and so you have to add volume and add an implant," he described. "We are going to make a cut on her abdomen, a nice one, and tighten her muscles and give her a tummy tuck.”

Keep in mind, Dr. Jeneby says that plastic surgery is not for everyone. In fact, he encourages his patients to maintain their new body the old fashioned way. And the same goes for new moms who are unhappy with their bodies after having a baby.

"Don’t forget to diet and excersice," he said. "I always promote diet and exercise.”

If you choose to have a "mommy makeover," it's not cheap. It can start at $15,000 and can go up to $30,000. Remember, it's a major surgery, so do your homework and find a board certified plastic surgeon.

Also, experts say to make sure that you are healthy enough to undergo surgery.

“They are here on their own volition," Dr. Jeneby said. "It's an elective surgery.”

“I just want to get my body back,” Garza said.

If surgery is not for you, here are some tips that experts say you can use to help you lose wight after giving birth:

According to the WebMD, women shouldn't diet, but eat healthy and for your hunger. They recommend depriving yourself of your favorite foods while you're already stressed out as a new mom, because that can cause you to gain weight.

The website also recommends breastfeeding. For more tips, check out this link.

Experts also say that if you started your pregnancy at a healthy weight and then gained 25 to 35 pounds, then it shouldn't take more than a few months to get back to your pre-pregnancy weight as long as you watch what you eat and, most importantly, be patient with yourself.

