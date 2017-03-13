Georgia woman celebrates her 109th birthday

ATLANTA - A woman with a very storied life celebrated a very special day on Sunday. Willie May Hardy turned 109.

KHOU sister station 11Alive got the chance to speak with Hardy about her life. The daughter of a slave, Hardy was born in Talbotton, Ga. between Macon and Columbus. But she later moved to Atlanta in the 1930s.

Her granddaughter said this is a historic - and grand - occasion.

"She has a lot of stories and historical things that she's shared with us," Veronica Edwards said. "Coming through civil rights - she's seen it all."

Hardy is also the oldest member of her church, where she has attended for the last 73 years. She has two younger sisters as well - one 92 and the other 101 years old.

© 2017 WXIA-TV