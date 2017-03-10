Dad, daughter duo send musical message to Tony Romo

Still no word on where Tony Romo will land after he is released -- or traded -- by the Cowboys.
Speculation grew that the Texans would snag Romo Thursday with the shocking trade of quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Browns.
A lot of Texans fans are excited about the idea of Romo in a steel blue jersey – especially an adorable dad and daughter duo who dedicated a song to him on YouTube.
They made up their own lyrics – and dance moves -- to Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It.”
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs