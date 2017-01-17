7-year-old boy saves babysitter's family from fire

NEW ORLEANS -- A 7-year-old boy is being called a hero after a weekend fire in Kenner, Louisiana.

“A lot of fire started before I woke up,” DeShawn Labarriere said.

DeShawn’s mother, Brittany Labarriere, explained she had dropped him off at the babysitter's home around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Hours later, she got a call saying there had been a fire.

“Words can’t explain," Labarriere said. "Thank God I live right around the corner."

Deshawn was sleeping on a sofa next to the wall where the fire started.

“I thought I heard, like, fireworks, but who could shoot fireworks late at night like that?" DeShawn said. "It was fire.”

DeShawn said he got up, put a blanket over his head to protect himself and began waking up everyone in the house.

“Banging on the door so hard that everybody woke up, and then we ran outside,” he said.

Brittany Labarriere believes her son had a guardian angel.

“I know my dad was with him, my dad was there,” she said.

Labarriere's father was Lt. Joseph Labarriere, a Kenner volunteer Firemen for 30 years, and a Harbor Police officer for 35 years. Less than a year ago, he died following a battle with lung cancer.

“My father always instilled fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency,” Labarriere said.

Kenner Fire Department Chief John Hellmers said he’s glad to see a legacy of safety being carried on by his late friend’s grandson.

“It’s rewarding for my men and women of the department to know the importance when they’re out teaching fire education," Chief Hellmers said. "That is really our best to do as fire prevention."

Five lives were saved by a 7-year-old who listened to those lessons.

