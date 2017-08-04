100-year-old Beaumont woman recognized for volunteering needs community votes to win $25K for her pgroup
100-year-old Connie Dickinson, of Beaumont has been recognized by TexanPlus and the Houston Astros as one of the top volunteers in the state and needs your vote as she tries to win $25,000 for her volunteer organization, Golden Triangle RSVP.
KBMT 6:24 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
HPD: Wife charged after shooting, killing husband
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
ESD4 firefighters, Port Arthur firefighters battle structure fire along Highway 365
-
One person shot on Sabine Avenue in Port Arthur
-
Family mourns Beaumont man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday
More Stories
-
Beaumont church leaders buying back guns at five…Aug. 4, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
100-year-old Beaumont woman recognized for…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:14 p.m.
-
Jury sentences Garcia to 70 years in 2015 shooting…Aug. 4, 2017, 11:38 a.m.