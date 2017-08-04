100-year-old Beaumont woman recognized for volunteering needs community votes to win $25K for her pgroup

100-year-old Connie Dickinson, of Beaumont has been recognized by TexanPlus and the Houston Astros as one of the top volunteers in the state and needs your vote as she tries to win $25,000 for her volunteer organization, Golden Triangle RSVP.

KBMT 6:24 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

