Willie Nelson cancels several concerts because of illness

Willie Nelson performs during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo: KHOU)

Willie Nelson has canceled two more weekend concerts because of illness, according to Rolling Stone. He was scheduled to play Friday night in Sahuarita, Arizona and Saturday in Albuquerque.

The country legend was forced to cancel three shows in California earlier this week for health reasons.

Publicist Elaine Schock gave no details on Nelson's sickness, but she told The Associated Press he plans to be back on the road again for a Feb. 16 concert at a San Antonio rodeo.

He is scheduled to play RodeoHouston on March 18.





CHICAGO - JULY 11: Singer Willie Nelson announces plans for an event marking the 20th anniversary of Farm Aid during a news conference July 11, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Nelson founded Farm Aid in 1985 as a day-long music festival in Champaign, Illinois, with proceeds to benefit struggling family farmers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

It's the second time in recent weeks the 83-year-old country legend has missed shows because of sickness - he canceled two of his five shows in Las Vegas in late January because of a bad cold.

He did appear in Vegas on Jan. 31st to promote his line of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Nelson played to a packed house at a November concert at the Stafford Centre in Sugar Land. He had canceled other Texas shows prior to that one because of illness.

Nelson is up for a Grammy Sunday for Best Traditional Pop Vocal album for his tribute to the Gershwin brothers.

He is scheduled to release his next album “God’s Problem Child” on April 28th, the day before his 84th birthday.

Associated Press contributed to this report





(© 2017 KHOU)