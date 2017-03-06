Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne dies at 84

Robert Osborne in April 2013 in Hollywood. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images)

Robert Osborne, the film historian and former actor who became beloved as the affable host of Turner Classic Movies, has died, the network announced Monday. He was 84.

The cable network announced his death in a tweet, but did not disclose a cause. The network said he was a "beloved member of the Turner family for 23 years."

"He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM," the tweet said.

USA Today