Study Shows Dog Owners Prefer to Spend Time with Their Pets Than Actual Friends

Would you rather hang out with your pet instead of your friends? A study conducted on 2,000 dog owners on behalf of the American Kennel Club suggests that dog owners do in fact ditch their friends to spend time with their furry family members.

TEGNA 6:51 PM. CST January 16, 2018

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories