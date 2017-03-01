‘Dancing With the Stars' 2017 celebrity cast, partners revealed

The cast of season 24 of the hit reality TV show "Dancing with the Stars" was announced live on "Good Morning America" today.
This year's lineup of stars features decorated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, among other celebrities from music, television and sports, who will all be hitting the dance floor to battle each other for the mirrorball trophy this season.
Biles, who will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber, joins the cast the season after her Olympic teammate, Laurie Hernandez, took home the trophy last season. Hernandez said winning the Mirrorball brought her the "same joy" as winning her Olympic medals. Val Chmerkovskiy, Hernandez's champion partner last season, is back this year, teaming up with "Fifth Harmony" singer Normani Kordei.
The season 24 premiere is the 400th episode of the hit show, and many fan-favorite dancing partners will also be returning to the show, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed their first child together just this year. Veteran dancer Kym Herjavec is also back this season, after she took a hiatus following her marriage to her former "DWTS" partner Robert Herjavec.
The celebrities and their partners appeared live on "GMA" today.
The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Mon. March 20, 2017 at at 8 p.m. ET.
Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
The four-time gold medalist will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber.
#DWTS Pair: @Simone_Biles & @SashaFarber! @DancingABC @TeamUSA @USAGym #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/lIeBiXNLRq— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
The professional bull rider and model will be dancing with partner Sharna Burgess.
#DWTS Pair: @Bonnerblue & @SharnaBurgess! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/0OdtdhXycg— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Charo with Keo Motsepe
The "Chuchi-Chuchi" girl will be dancing with partner Keo Motsepe.
#DWTS Pair: Charo & @keodancer! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/p9Kd6QpP1S— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
The "Saturday Night Live" veteran will be dancing with partner Witney Carson.
#DWTS Pair: @ChrisKattan & @WitneyCarson! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/EZmfsanTUl— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
The two-time World Series champion, and the show's first baseball star, will be dancing with partner Lindsay Arnold.
#DWTS Pair: @D_Ross3 & @lindsayarnold! @DancingABC @Cubs #Cubs @MLB pic.twitter.com/jz3O9cyXZC— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
The dance club musician and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star will be dancing with partner Gleb Savchenko.
#DWTS Pair: @erikajayne & @Gleb_Savchenko! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/KOv9ifnjLl— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
The "Glee" actress will be dancing with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
#DWTS Pair: @HeatherMorrisTV & @MaksimC! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/Cof3I9dKiD— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
The former professional wrestler and actor will be dancing with partner Kym Herjavec.
#DWTS Pair: @MrT & @kym_johnson! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/QV01UBFF1m— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
The former Olympic figure skater will be dancing with partner Artem Chigvintsev.
#DWTS Pair: @NancyAKerrigan & @artemchigvintse! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/YGSGkPE6HM— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
The "Fifth Harmony" singer will be dancing with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
#DWTS Pair: @NormaniKordei & @iamValC! @DancingABC @FifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/uIYa3Sr6tY— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
The former NFL running back will be dancing with partner Emma Slater.
#DWTS Pair: @RashadJennings & @EmmaSlaterDance! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/Xri7hk4Qa8— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
The "Bachelor" will be dancing with pro Peta Murgatroyd.
