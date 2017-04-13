Shania Twain to join 'The Voice' as mentor

Shania Twain tweeted the news on Thursday. (Photo: @ShaniaTwain Twitter)

Canadian country-pop megastar Shania Twain is joining The Voice as a key adviser, Twain and the NBC show announced Thursday.

"Excited to announce that I'll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists," Twain tweeted.

Excited to announce that I'll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8pm ET/PT pic.twitter.com/HqOcDPp2TG — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 13, 2017

"BREAKING NEWS: Global superstar @ShaniaTwain joins #TheVoice as the Top 12 Key Advisor," added The Voice.

BREAKING NEWS: Global superstar @ShaniaTwain joins #TheVoice as the Top 12 Key Advisor on Monday, April 24. #ShaniaOnTheVoice ✌️ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 13, 2017

Twain will serve as the key mentor to season 12's Top 12 contestants, appearing April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Twain previously was a guest judge and mentored contestants on American Idol. After the end of the ninth season, she nearly became a judge but Jennifer Lopez ultimately got that job.

She's one of the best-selling female artists in history but she's gone 14 years without releasing an album. Now she's getting ready to release her fifth studio LP in late spring of 2017.

