Shania Twain announces first album in 15 years

Shania Twain attends the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Man! She feels like making an album!

Shania Twain will release her first new album in 15 years in September and its first single, Life’s About to Get Good, will be released in June.

“I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a ‘feeling sorry for myself’ song,” Twain said in a statement. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

Twain announced her new music on NBC’s The Voice where she’s serving as a fifth judge and key adviser to contestants. The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer hinted on social media that new music was on the way for more than a year. Last fall she confirmed it at the CMT Artists of the Year event.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but the most fun hard work I’ve ever done,” Twain said of the recording process. “I’ve had to learn a lot about independence on this album.”

At the time, she explained her new album “almost stylistically jumps around,” with her voice and songwriting providing the common thread.

“I wrote all of the songs, so there’s a continuity there, I think, emotionally,” said Twain, who has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide. “There might be more variety on this album than on any (of my) other albums. There will be some surprises on there. I think there are a couple of things on there that are more classic me from the past. It’s relatable.”

