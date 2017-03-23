Netflix in April: What's new and expiring

Get ready for more Get Down and Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! And plenty of other new Netflix shows.
The streaming service announced its list of titles coming and going next month, and the news is making us not at all worried about April showers keeping us inside, and on the couch and in front of the TV for many hours.
Some of Netflix's new shows include Season 2 of the hip-hop series The Get Down, the premiere seasons of Bill Nye Saves the World and Girlboss, new standup from Louis C.K. and movies from Adam Sandler and Jake Johnson.
Of course, that means there are favorites on the way out, including seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and movies Ferris Buller's Day Off and The Princess Bride.
Here's the full list of titles arriving and expiring:
Available 4/1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler's List (1993)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
Available 4/2
The D Train (2015)
Available 4/4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Available 4/7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
Available 4/10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
Available 4/11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
Available 4/12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
Available 4/14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/19
A Plastic Ocean
Available 4/21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Available 4/23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
Available 4/24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
Available 4/25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
Available 4/27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
Last Call
Leaving 4/1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 - 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 - 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 - 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 - 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 - 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 - 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 - 9
Vanilla Sky
Leaving 4/3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
Leaving 4/7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Leaving 4/9
Hero
Leaving 4/10/17
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
Leaving 4/14
The Lazarus Effect
Leaving 4/15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving 4/17
American Dad! Season 6
Leaving 4/26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Leaving 4/30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender
