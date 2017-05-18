KBMT
Close

Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell's death ruled suicide

Chris Cornell death in Detroit

Elisha Anderson, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 4:45 PM. CDT May 18, 2017

DETROIT, MICH. - The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of musician Chris Cornell as a suicide, saying he was hanged.

The office released a statement this afternoon:

"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit. The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time."

Come back to the Free Press for more information on this developing story.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories