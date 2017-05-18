Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell's death ruled suicide

Soundgarden lead vocalist Chris Cornell performs at the 2014 NFL Kickoff Concert at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

DETROIT, MICH. - The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of musician Chris Cornell as a suicide, saying he was hanged.

The office released a statement this afternoon:

"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit. The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time."

