LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Football player Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was involved in a car accident on Friday.

"Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid," tweeted the singer late Friday following the scare.

TMZ published photos of the singer post-accident, reporting Ciara was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a gray Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Ciara was photographed walking around post-accident and talking on her cellphone.

"Ciara and the baby are doing well," her rep Lauren Ceradini tells USA TODAY. "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car."

Early afternoon Ciara's husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, shared a positive update, writing: "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

When reached by USA TODAY, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm the singer was involved in the accident, but Sgt. Jack Richter noted, "there is no ambulance" at the scene.

A police report may not occur, he added. "If it's just property damage, they just exchange information and they're on their way."

Earlier in the week, Ciara made headlines after sharing her nude pregnancy photo shoot with Wilson and her son Future Jr. The singer had uploaded an additional shot to share with fans earlier on Friday, with the phrase, "Love is undefeated."

Copyright 2017 KING