Metallica to bring 'WorldWired' tour to Houston this summer

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lady Gaga (2nd R) and recording artists (from L) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich of music group Metallica perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Legendary rock band Metallica will bring their Worldwired 2017 tour to Houston on June 11 at NRG Stadium.

The band is touring in support of their latest Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, which was released on Nov. 18.

Metallica will also play San Antonio on June 14 and Dallas on June 16.

This is the band's first North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat are supporting Metallica on the tour.

Presale tickets for Legacy Fan Club members start Feb. 14. General public sale begins on Feb. 17.

More info on the tour & tickets: https://metallica.com/tour

