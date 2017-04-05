LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium coming to River Walk

Fish swims in the water in the aquarium. Yellow fish among corals and algae. (Photo: NadezhdaAbramian, NadezhdaAbramian)

SAN ANTONIO - The River Walk is getting two huge additions in 2018.

Next year, you’ll be able to take the kids to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the SEA LIFE Aquarium right here in San Antonio!

The 65,000 square feet announcement came from the Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation and Merlin Entertainments on Tuesday.

LEGOLAND and the SEA LIFE Aquarium will be inside the Shops at Rivercenter and are expected to be one of the top Texas attractions of 2018.

Developers said the tourist spots will provide an “interactive and educational” experience for the whole family.

They will both be Texas’s second locations as the first are in Dallas.

